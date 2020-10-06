The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the registration process for the online counselling of Joint Entrance Eligibility Advanced 2020. Know about the counselling process and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the online registration process for the e-counselling of Joint Entrance Eligibility Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2020 on Tuesday (6 October, on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance examination can apply for the counselling on the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority i.e, josaa.nic.in. Read on to know how to apply for the e-counselling process of the Joint Entrance Eligibility Advanced 2020.

This year, the authorities have made slight changes in the pattern of the allotment of the seats. According to the notice issued, there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020, whereas, JoSAA used to conduct seven rounds each year. The changes have been made to ensure that the admission process can be completed before Diwali. The counselling process will only be done through the online process and students will have to submit the document online.

Candidates have to choose the subject and college preference at the time of filling the online application form for counselling process. Students who want to get enrolled with government colleges should fill the application form within the given time period. JoSAA will conduct an admission process for qualified students for the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes.

However, the official notice issued by JoSAA reads, "Candidate whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can Withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation (i.e., no Withdrawal will be allowed after 6th November 2020).

Posted By: Srishti Goel