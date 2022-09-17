JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: IIT Bombay To Declare Architecture Test Result On jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will release the results for JEE AAT on Saturday, September 17. IIT Bombay, the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will declare the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result on the official JEE website. Candidates who appeared for the exams can cam visit jeeadv.ac.in to access their scorecards.

As per the schedule on jeeadv.ac.in the website, the IIT JEE Advanced result AAT will be announced at 5 pm. JEE Advanced AAT was held on September 14. To access the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: Here's How To Check

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the designated link 'AAT 2022 result'

Then, enter JEE Advanced AAT registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

Submit and access JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result

Download and save the result for future use.

Reportedly, the authorities will not release any separate ranks for candidates appearing in the exam. Candidates must note that, students securing marks above the cut-off will be declared pass in the JEE Advanced AAT test. Also, the final Allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE Advanced 2022 and BArch programme will be offered only to those candidates declared pass in JEE Advanced AAT, the statement added.

For the lesser known, the JEE Advanced AAT is held for admission to undergraduate architecture programmes (BArch programmes) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Banaras Hindu University, Kharagpur and Roorkee. For more information and the latest details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of JEE.