JEE Advanced 2023 Exam dates Released at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on Thursday evening released the exam dates for JEE Advanced 2023. The registration process will commence on April 30 next year and the last date to apply will be May 4. The exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply at – jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced examination will consist of two papers including paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Candidates have to appear in both papers. The exam will be conducted by seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023).

Candidates who want to appear for JEE Advanced are required to attempt the JEE Main exam for admission to B.E and B.Tech courses conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign candidates who have studied or are studying in India or aboard at class 12 or equivalent degree can appear for JEE Advanced exam skipping the JEE Mains exam.



Candidates have to qualify for the JEE main to attempt JEE Advanced exam. Candidates should be scored among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech paper. Candidates can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Aspirants should have appeared for the class 12 examination for the first time either this year or next year with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.



JEE Advanced 2023: Important Dates

Online registration starts – April 30, 2023

Online registration ends – May 4, 2023

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates – May 5, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration Fee

Female Candidates (all categories)– Rs 1450

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates– Rs 1450

All other candidates– Rs 2900