JEE Advanced 2022: Scorecards For Architecture Aptitude Test To Be Released Tomorrow; Check How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced is set to announce the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT Result 2022 tomorrow (September 17). The students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Only those students who appeared in the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2022, will be able to check their results from the official website. The education body will announce the results tomorrow at 5 PM. Once the education board will release the results, the direct link for the results will also be activated. Further, candidates should note that in order to check the results, they would require their login details given on their admit card.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Advance AAT Results 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Advance AAT Results 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their login details -- Click on submit

Step 4: The JEE Advance AAT Results 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of your results for future use.

The education body conducted the JEE Advanced AAT exam on September 11, 2022. The exam came to an end on September 12, 2022, at 5 PM. The education body conducted the exam in an online mode.

Students who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will further be eligible to give the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 on the scheduled date.

Any other details regarding the exam results will be shared on the official website of the education board.