JEE Advanced 2022 Results On September 11; Here's How To Check

The Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced the result declaration dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022). The JEE Advanced 2022 Results will be released on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. Once released, The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates should also note that, along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result, the merit list will be announced. The merit list released by IIT Bombay will include candidates' roll numbers, ranks and names. To access the JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

Also, JEE Advanced marks vs ranks 2022 analysis will be available soon following the declaration of the result. Candidates must note that, these JEE Advanced 2022 ranks are valid for admission to the engineering courses in the IITs for the academic year 2022-23.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Here's How You can Check Scorecards:

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the designated result link

Insert login credentials including JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth

Submit and access JEE Advanced 2022 result

Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 was earlier held on August 28, and as many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam. Following the declaration of results, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will commence on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.