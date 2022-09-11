JEE Advanced 2022 Result Announced, Here's How To Check Scorecard

The Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result today, September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 and around 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced --jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Date And Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 Results has been declared on Sunday, September 11.

Moreover, the merit list will be announced as well along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result. It will include the candidates' roll numbers, ranks and names. Candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth to access the JEE Advanced 2022 result.

JEE Advanced marks vs ranks 2022 analysis will be available soon following the declaration of the result. These ranks are valid for admission to the engineering courses in the IITs for the academic year 2022-23.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: How To Check Scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated result link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials including JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit and access JEE Advanced 2022 result.

Step 5: Download JEE Advanced 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, also released the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website. Both papers consisted of three sections. Each section in both papers had three parts -- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will begin on September 12 after the declaration of results. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds. In which, the candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.