JEE Advanced 2022 Result OUT: R K Shishir Secures First Rank | Check Toppers List Here

The Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result today, September 11. This year, over 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and the exam was held on August 28. R K Shishir has topped the entrance exam this year with 314 marks. RK Shishir is followed by Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil, who have secured the second and third rank respectively. Take a look at the JEE Advanced 2022 Result Merit List.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Merit List

AIR 1- R K Shishir

AIR 2- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

AIR 3- Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

AIR 4- Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha

AIR 5- Mayank Motwani

AIR 6- Polisetty Karthikeya

AIR 7- Pratik Sahoo

AIR 8- Dheeraj Kurukunda

AIR 9- Mahit Gadhiwala

AIR 10- Vetcha Gnana Mahesh.

The IIT Bombay has also released the category-wise toppers list.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Toppers (Category Wise)

General- R K Shishir (IIT Bombay)

OBC-NCL- Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha (IIT Madras)

Gen-EWS- Polisetty Karthikeya (IIT Madras)

SC- Dayyala John Joseph (IIT Madras)

ST- Lovesh Mahar (IIT Delhi)

GEN-PwD- Ojas Maheshwari (IIT Bombay)

GEN-EWS-PwD- Gaikoti Vignesh (IIT Madras)

OBC-NCL-PwD- Omkar Ramesh Shirpure (IIT Bombay)

SC-PwD- Prakash S Rathod (IIT Bombay)

ST-PwD- Tadar Simi (IIT Guwahati).

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Passing Percentage

This year's JEE Advanced 2022 passing percentage is 26.17 per cent. A total number of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. However, a total of 40,712 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,516 are females.

Meanwhile, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will begin on September 12 as the result has been declared. The counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds in which the candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.

To check the result, candidates are required to visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Then, click on the designated result link and enter the login credentials required. Click on submit and access JEE Advanced 2022 result. Also, download JEE Advanced 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.