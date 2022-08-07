JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today; Check How To Apply

The application process for The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 has commenced today (August 7). Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can check and download the exam form from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advance exam will take place on August 28. The last date to fill out the application form is set as August 11 till 5 PM. Students should be informed that the exam will be divided into two sections. While paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours in duration for each.

While paper 1 will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Students who will clear the JEE exam will get a seat in undergraduate engineering college in IITs based on rank and counselling,

Fees for the application process:

Students who belong to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,800, whereas students from the SC/ ST/ PWD category have to pay Rs 1,400. Female candidates have to pay Rs, 1,400.

If you also want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following the steps.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now, students need to complete the registration process by filling in all the required details

Step 3: Now, students are advised to cross-check the application details -- Click on submit

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the application fees

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the page for the future.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.