JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins At jeeadv.ac.in | Details Here

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 Registration will begin on August 8. The candidates who have qualified JEE Mains can register on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in. The link will be activated from 4 PM today and students are advised to do the registrations at the earliest.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on August 28, 2022, and Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay would be conducting it. It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT).

The registrations will be closed on August 11, 2022, at 5 PM and the last date for fees payment of the registered candidates is August 12. The students can pay their fees till 5 PM.

Notably, the exams will be divided into two papers of three hours each. Meanwhile, admit cards will be made available on the official website from August 23, 2022, 10 AM to August 28, 2:30 PM.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website--jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Fill up all the required details

Step 3: Click on 'submit' after you cross-check all the filled details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary details and pay the fees.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Download Admit Card?

Step 1:Open the official website--jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit Card' link.

Step 3: JEE Advanced 2022 candidate portal will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Students are then advised to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 5: Tap on 'Login'.

Step 6: Now, JEE Advanced admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Nearly, 2.5 lakh students have qualified for the entrance examination. Once the exams are concluded, the final answer keys will be released on September 11, 2022.