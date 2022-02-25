New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022 dates have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. The JEE Advanced examination will be conducted on July 3. The registration process for the undergraduate engineering examination will start on June 8, 2022 and will continue till June 14. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams on the official website of JEE advanced - jeeadv.ac.in.

Here's all you need to know:

JEE Advanced 2022: Eligibility Critaria

Candidates must note that only those students who qualify JEE Mains 2022 exam and their score rank is under 2,50,000 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: Schedule

The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. In between, there will be a break of 2 and a half hours.

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Dates - June 8 (10 am) to June 14 (5 pm)

Last day for payment: June 15, 2022 (5 pm)

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit card - June 27 (10 am) to July 3, 2022 (5 pm)

When will the answer key be released?

According to the released JEE Advanced 2022 dates, the online declaration of the final answer key will be done on July 18.

When will the JEE Advanced 2022 results be declared?

The JEE Advanced 2022 results will also be announced on July 18.

JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Fees

JEE Advanced 2022 registration fee for the Indian citizens is Rs 2800 for general categories For female candidates of all categories and SC, ST, and PwD candidates fee is Rs 1400.

