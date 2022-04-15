New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The revised date for JEE Entrance exam, JEE Advanced 2022 has been announced. Now, the entrance exam would be conducted on August 28, 2022, by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Mumbai. Students who are appearing for the exam can check the revised date sheet on the official website -- Jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam will take place in a computer-based test or CBT mode. The entrance exam will be held across 209 centres. Earlier, the exam was supposed to take place on July 3. However, the date was revised following the postponement of JEE Mains 2022 April and May examination to June and July.

According to the revised JEE Advance schedule 2022, the registration process will start on August 7, 2022. Meanwhile, the results of the entrance exam are expected on or before September 11, 2022.

The JEE Advanced will take place in two shifts -- morning and afternoon. The first paper will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, whereas the second paper will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

"The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on the provisional answer key from September 3 to 4. The final answer key and result will be released on September 11," read the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule.

If you are also interested in appearing for the entrance exam, then you should check the revised schedule for registration, admit card, exam date, answer key, result, and more.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 -- August 7, 2022

Last date to fill form -- August 11, 2022

Last date to pay fee -- August 12, 2022

Admit Card Download -- August 23, 2022

Exam Date -- August 28, 2022

Release of Provisional Answer Key -- September 1, 2022

Final Answer Key -- September 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result -- September 11, 2022

Once the results are declared, oSAA would commence the counselling process for admission. Candidates who will clear the exam can enroll themselves in various IITs across India. Apart from that, the admission process for JEE Main qualified candidates to various NITs would also take place after the declaration of results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen