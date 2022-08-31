JEE Advanced 2022: Candidates' Response Sheet To Be Released On September 1 At jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 response sheets tomorrow, September 1, 2022. The response sheets will be released on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Download JEE Advanced Candidate Response Sheet?

In order to download the answer sheet, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2022-- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet.'

Step 3: Enter the required details and login credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 4: You will see JEE Advanced 2022 candidate response sheet appearing on the screen.

NOTE: Download the response sheet and take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the JEE Advanced question papers have also been released for both Paper1 and Paper 2. Exams were held in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12 PM and the exam for Paper 2 was held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28, 2022, for those candidates who cleared JEE Main 2022 exams. The exams were conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the students who appeared for the exam rated the paper in the range of moderate to difficult. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the notification on the official website of JEE Advanced, the provisional answer key will be made available on September 3, 2022, and the feedback and comments on the provisional answer will be taken from September 3, 10:00 AM to September 4, 2022, 5:00 PM. Following that JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key will be released on the official website on September 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

The website has also announced the date for the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. As per the notification flash on the website, the result for the candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be announced on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM.