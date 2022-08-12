JEE Advanced 2022 Application Process Extended; Here's How To Apply

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 registration process has been extended and now the candidates can apply for the same. The registration date which was to conclude on August 12 has been extended till 8 pm, August 12, 2022.

JEE Advance conducting body, IIT Bombay in a tweet mentioned, "The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at jeeadv.ac.in by 8:00 PM today."

Here's how to apply for Jee Advanced 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and log in using JEE (Main) 2022

Step 3. Application number and Password

Step 4. Fill out the application form, upload documents

Step 5. Pay the fee and submit an application

Step 6. Download the form and take a printout.

According to the issued schedule, the exam will be held on August 28 and the admit card will be available for download from August 23 onwards. JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The test is divided into two three-hour papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). It is mandatory to participate in both exams.

Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana. Candidates must know that maximum of two JEE (Advanced) attempts per candidate are allowed during a two-year period. The only format for the exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).