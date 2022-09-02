JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Releasing Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in. | Here's How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the JEE Advance 2022 Answer Key 2022 tomorrow on September 3, 2022. The answer key will be released at 10 AM on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key that will be released tomorrow is the provisional answer key. Soon after the answer key is released, candidates, JEE Advanced will open the objection/feedback window. The candidates are given the facility to send feedback and raise objections on the released answer key. The same will be taken from September 3, 2022, at 10 AM to September 4, 2022, till 5 PM.

Candidates should note that once the answer key will be activated on the official website, they can check the same by logging in their details as asked by the website. Those students who want to raise objections, if any, can do so as soon as the answer keys are released.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Candidates can follow these steps and can check how to download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advance-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on JEE advance 2022 Answer Key link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and tap on submit.

Step 4: You will see your answer key appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download it.

Step 6: You can also keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates are being informed that the answer key will only give you a rough answer. You can take your question paper and your answer key in order to calculate the score. Also, the final answer key will be released on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM on the official website.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay released the JEE Advanced 2022 candidates on September 1, 2022. Candidates who have not checked it yet, can visit the official website and download them by entering their details.

Note: Keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding the dates of answer keys and results.