JEE Advanced 2022: Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has released the answer key today (September 3) on the official website. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- jeeadv.nic.in

The institute conducted the exam on August 28, 2022, and now has released the answer key. However, students should note that this is a provisional answer key and not results. With the help of the provisional answer key, students can calculate the marks. Meanwhile, as per the schedule shared by the education body, the JEE Advance results will be released on September 11, 2022.

Further, the education body has released the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers consisted of three sections. Each section in both papers had three parts -- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Students should note that in order to download the answer key, students should have their details as asked. Meanwhile, the final answer key along with the results will be released on September 11 by the education body.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Advance Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Click on it and enter the credentials

Step 4: The JEE Advance Answer Key will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The education body conducted the exam in two shifts. While paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, whereas paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for result-related information.