JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards To Release On August 23; Check List Of IITs To Target After Exam

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 01:56 PM IST
The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28. Candidates who are preparing for the exam are advised to target some of the top Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. Students who will appear for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.
Students should know that the exam conducting body conducts the exam in two shifts. While the first shift will conduct from 9 am and 12 noon, paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. Students who will clear the JEE Advance exam will get admission to UG courses in the IITs to a bachelor's degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.
Meanwhile, the JEE Advance admit card will be released on 23rd August by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Students should note that in order to download their admit card, they would require a registration number, date of birth and mobile number.
Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2022
Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Advanced admit card' -- Click on that
Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen
NOTE: Download and take a printout of the same
As per the NIRF Rankings here are the top IITs and other engineering colleges :
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
Jadavpur University
Vellore Institute of Technology
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
National Institute of Technology Rourkela