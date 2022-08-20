JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards To Release On August 23; Check List Of IITs To Target After Exam

The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28. Candidates who are preparing for the exam are advised to target some of the top Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. Students who will appear for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Students should know that the exam conducting body conducts the exam in two shifts. While the first shift will conduct from 9 am and 12 noon, paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. Students who will clear the JEE Advance exam will get admission to UG courses in the IITs to a bachelor's degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advance admit card will be released on 23rd August by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Students should note that in order to download their admit card, they would require a registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Advanced admit card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the same

As per the NIRF Rankings here are the top IITs and other engineering colleges :

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Jadavpur University

Vellore Institute of Technology

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

National Institute of Technology Rourkela