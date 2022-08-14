JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards To Be Released On August 23; Here's How To Download

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration has been closed and the candidates who have successfully applied for the engineering entrance will appear on August 28. Now, the conducting body of JEE Advanced 2022 will issue their admit cards on August 23. The candidates need to carry their admit card at the exam centre, the hall ticket will be available on the official website.

Once released, candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, candidates need to use their login id and password. JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released, download and take a printout for further reference. This year the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available to download between August 23 and 28.

Here are steps to download admit cards for JEE Advanced 2022:

visit the official website at jeeadv.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card 2022' link

Enter Details as asked and press submit

Your JEE Adv Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed

Save and download the admit card for future use.

As per reports, a total of 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced 2022, which includes 50 foreign nationals. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There will be two papers in JEE Advanced 2022, the question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam.