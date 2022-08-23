JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards Released On jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The JEE Advanced Admit Cards 2022 have been released on Tuesday, August 23 Candidates can now download them from the official website. JEE Advanced Admit cards have been made available on the official website of IIT JEE Advanced 2022 at-jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can access their JEE Advanced Hall Tickets 2022 using their registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers. Candidates need to check their information and details on the hall tickets first and also carry it to the examination hall on the day of thier JEE advanced examination.

Candidates must note that the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Advanced, is scheduled to be held on August 28 for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here's how candidates can download their JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'JEE Advanced 2022 admit card'' link

Enter credentials including registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Submit and download and take a printout of the JEE advanced admit card 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards - August 23

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam - August 28

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer key - September 3

JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key & Result - September 11

The upcoming examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers, as per the JEE Advanced question pattern.

Also, aspiring candidates must know that JEE Advanced question papers will consist of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. Negative marks will also be cut for incorrect answers to some of the questions.