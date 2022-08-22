JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card To Be Released On August 23; Here's How To Download

The admit card for the JEE Advance 2022 exam is expected to be released by the NTA soon. As per the information given on the official website, the admit cards will be released on August 23. Students appearing for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is released, students can download them from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Students who cleared the JEE Main 2022 Result in the B.E and B.Tech exams will be now appearing for the JEE Advance exam. The IIT Bombay will conduct the exam on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 – Important Dates

JEE Advanced Admit Card -- August 23, 2022, at 10 AM

Choosing of scribe for PwD Candidates -- August 27, 2022

The last date to download admit card -- August 28, 2022, till 2:30 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 exam date -- August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced response sheets -- September 1, 2022, at 10 AM

Provisional answer key -- September 3, 2022, at 10 AM

Last date to challenge the answer key -- September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced 2022 Result -- September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

Once the admit card is released, candidates can easily download them from the official website. Students should note that in order to download their admit card, they would require a registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Advanced admit card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the same