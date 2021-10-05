New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 was conducted on October 3, 2021. Now, the Indian Institue of Technology,= (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release JEE Advance 2021 Response Sheet and Answer Key this week. The response sheet will be released today, October 5, 2021, at 5 pm, while JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key will be released on October 10.

IIT Kharagpur will release JEE Advance 2021 Response Sheet on candidates responses on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in. Through this, candidates can calculate their marks. Here we have brought you the step-by-step guide to download the response sheet.

JEE Advance 2021 Response Sheet: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur of JEE Advance--jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the 'Quick Links' option on the homepage and then, click on 'JEE Advance 2021 Response Sheet'

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials, such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Enter Submit

Step 5: Response sheet will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout

JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key: Date and Time

IIT Kharagpur will release the provisional answer key of paper 1 and paper 2 on October 10 at 10 am on the official website. Once released, candidates will be given a day, that is, October 11, till 5 pm, to submit their feedback on the answer key.

JEE Advance 2021 Result

IIT Kharagpur will release the result on October 15, based entirely on the objections raised by the candidates after the release of provisional answer keys. Once declared, the allocation process or counselling will commence on October 16, 2021. The counselling process will be online, just like last year.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of JEE Advance or Jagran English for the latest updates on the JEE Advance 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv