JEE Advanced Registration 2021 is postponed and a new time and date for the same can be announced soon. Check eligibility criteria, Steps to apply here.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: JEE Advanced Registration 2021 is postponed yet again as the registration link is not activated on the portal. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur was scheduled to start the registration process for the JEE Advanced on Monday, i.e September 13. The official website of JEE Advanced announced the delay and issued a notification that reads, " Please keep visiting for the updates." New dates for the registration can be announced soon.

It is likely that the delay in JEE Advanced registration is due to a delay in the declaration of JEE Main session 4 results. The JEE advanced exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in to register themselves for the upcoming exams. Check Eligibility Criteria, steps to apply, and more here.

JEE Advanced 2021 Eligibility criteria:

-The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry, and maths.

-They also need to qualify JEE Main.

-The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

-The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966.

-The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as mentioned on the official website.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021:

- Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

-Click on the JEE Advanced 2021 registration link when activated

-Log in with your credentials, fill in the required details

-Upload supporting details and pay the required registration fee.

-Save and download the registration form for future use.

Candidates applying for the JEE Advanced 2021 exams must check the official website for the latest updates on the registration. After the candidate is successfully registered, they must download the Admit Card for the upcoming exams on October 3, 2021.

For more details, candidates must keep a check on the official website of jeeadv.ac.in

Posted By: Ashita Singh