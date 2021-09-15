JEE Advanced 2021 registration has started after the JEE Main result was announced on Wednesday. Candidates can apply on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Read more to know about how to apply, eligibility criteria, and fees.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 has begun, starting Wednesday, September 15. The announcement comes after JEE Main result was released earlier today. As per the official website, the application process for JEE Advanced will commence Wednesday evening. The candidates can apply on the official website (jeeadv.ac.in) till September 20, 5 pm. They can pay the application fees till September 21.

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to commence on September 13, but it was deferred due to a delay in the declaration of JEE Main result.

The JEE Main result 2021 shows the cut-off percentile for general category candidates is 87.89 percentile. For OBC, it is 68.02 percentile, for SC 46.88 percentile, for ST 34.67 percentile, and for EWS, the cut-off percentile is 66.22.

Here is a look at the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021:

1) Candidates should have compulsorily passed JEE Main 2021 (Paper 1). It is also necessary for them to be among the top 2,50,000 candidates.

2) The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years (born on or after October 1, 1991).

3) The maximum number of attempts that the candidates can attempt JEE Advanced is two times in two consecutive years.

4) All candidates should have qualified for the 10+2 examination in 2020 or 2021 for the first time. However, if the result is declared for the academic year 2018-19 after June 2019, then the candidates of that board who appeared for their 12th standard qualifying exam in 2019 will also be termed eligible for JEE Advanced 2021, if they also meet the other eligibility criteria. Also, the eligibility criteria of a minimum of 75% marks in class 12 has been waived off for JEE Advanced 2021 due to COVID-19.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

Meanwhile, the registration fees ₹1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and is ₹2800 for other candidates.

