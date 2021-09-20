JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Date has been extended again. Candidates can now register themselves till September 21, 2021, at 11:59 pm. The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on 3 October 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: IIT Kharagpur has extended the registration date for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2021. The last date for registration of JEE Advanced 2021 is September 21. Earlier, the last date was set to 20 September 2021. Candidates who have all cleared their JEE Mains exam can now visit the official website to register themselves for the exams.

The last date for the payment of the application has also been extended to September 21 till 11:59 pm. The online registration for the JEE advanced commenced on September 16 and the JEE advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be available for download from September 25 and the result will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced Registrations 2021: Steps to Apply

-Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

-Click on the registration link for JEE Advanced 2021.

- On a new window, log in with phone number

-Fill in the application form

-Upload the supporting documents

-Pay the required application fee

-Save and download the application for future reference

The application fee of female candidates and SC, ST, and PwD candidates for JEE Advanced 2021 are Rs 1,400 while the registration fee for all other candidates is Rs 2,800.

JEE advanced 2021 cut-off for the unreserved category is 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

Candidates applying should note that qualifying JEE Mains is mandatory for appearing in JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission in various IITs, NITs, and IISc across the nation. The exam offers admission in various engineering courses for students in India.

For more details and the latest updates students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of JEE advanced.

Posted By: Ashita Singh