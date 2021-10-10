New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: IIT Kharagpur will release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Answer Key 2021 today, October 10, 2021. The answer key will release at 10 am on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in. In case, candidates want to raise objections then, they are given a day to submit their issue, that is, by October 11 till 5 pm.

The JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key is tentative/provisional and can be changed based on the objections raised by the candidates. The final answer key and result will be released on October 15, 2021.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced--jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Select Quick Links and click on JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Please Note: Those who want to submit an objection will have to pay a fee, after which a detailed notification will be issued to you on the official website.

This year, around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2021, which was held on October 3. The counselling process is scheduled to begin on October 16, 2021. The entrance exam was conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses at IITs, IISc, IISERs and other affiliated institutions. However, IIST and RGIPT have started with the registration for BTech and dual degree courses.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of Jee Advanced or Jagran English for the latest updates on the JEE Advanced 2021 result and counselling process.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv