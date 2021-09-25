New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be releasing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 Admit Card today, September 25, 2021. As per the official notice, JEE Advanced admit card will be released at 10 am on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021, and JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 is an important document for all the candidates appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card thoroughly after downloading as it has all the important details such as examination centre, reporting time and COVID-19 rules that they have to follow at the centre.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website--jee adv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Download Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number, etc

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Please Note: The last date to download admit card is October 3, till 9 am.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to download the declaration form, and it is mandatory to fill it. The form will have details related to COVID-19.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Guidelines

- It is mandatory to carry admit card, valid ID proof and declaration form.

- Candidates can only carry a pen, pencil and transparent water bottle in the exam hall.

- Mobile phones, watches, rings, bracelets, earrings, etc, are not allowed in the examination hall.

This year, JEE Advanced 2021 registration process got delayed as JEE Main 2021 Result was declared on September 15, 2021. This year, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main while 18 candidates shared the top rank.

JEE aspirants are advised to keep a close check on the JEE website or Jagran English for the latest updates in the JEE Advanced 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv