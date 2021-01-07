JEE Advanced 2021: Conducted by the NTA, the JEE Advanced exams will be given by those candidates who cleared the JEE Mains exams last year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced the exam dates for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced 2021. While addressing a virtual press conference, Nishank said that the JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3 this year.

"The central government has once again decided to do away with the criteria of a minimum of 75 percent marks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Khargpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021," he said during his virtual address.

The central government had also scrapped the minimum aggregate marks from the eligibility criteria last year due to the pandemic.

"I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam," the Union Education Minister added.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Advanced exams will be given by those candidates who cleared the JEE Mains exams last year. Nishank had last year announced that the NTA will conduct the JEE Mains four times a year from 2021 to provide flexibility to the candidates and give them a chance to improve their scores.

The Union Education Minister had said that first edition of the JEE Mains exam will be held in February while the other rounds will be conducted by the NTA in March, April and May in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

How to register for JEE Advanced 2021 exams?

Step 1) Visit the official website of JEE Advanced.

Step 2) Now provide your enrollment number, password, security pin.

Step 3) Create a new password for your login id.

Step 4) Now submit the three examination cities as per their preferences. You will also have to select your language preference.

Step 5) Now you would need to upload the documents as required.

Step 6) After this, submit your fees via debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 7) In the end, take a printout of fee payment confirmation for future reference.

What are the documents that are required for JEE Advanced registration?

The candidates need to submit their birth certificate, category certificate, class 10th and class 12th certificates, scribe letter (if required) and PIO card or OCI certificate (if required).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma