New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is going to announce JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced 2021 exam dates today. Minister will address the doubt of the students regarding the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and JEE Advance exam dates at 6 pm through his Twitter handle.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed the students about his scheduled IIT JEE Advance 2021 exams, he wrote, "Dear Students, The eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced will be announced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.”

My dear students,

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

The JEE Advance 2021 exams would be attempted by those who qualified the JEE Mains exam last year, however, couldn't appear due to the outspread of COVID-19 pandemic. Also, as a one-time exception, NTA (National Testing Agency has allowed the latter BTech candidates to directly appear for JEE Advance 2021.

Ahead of Ramesh Pokhriyal's announcement, JEE aspirants have been requested to scrap 75 per cent criteria for JEE Mains and grant multiple attempts for JEE Advance 2021.

Ramesh Pokhriyal on 16th December said that the upcoming JEE Main 2021 will be conducted four times this year, that is, in February, March, April and May. The first session will be held on 23rd to 26th February in multiple shifts. The last date to register online is 16th January.

Not just this the students will now have a choice to attempt only 25 questions out of 90 questions in the exam. The best of the JEE Mains 2021 results will be taken into consideration for the merit list.

Notably, JEE Mains is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses across the country, whereas, JEE Advanced is conducted only for admission to IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and to appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Mains.

