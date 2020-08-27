Regarding the JEE Advanced exams, the IIT Delhi has released a revised schedule for the exam, which can be checked by the students at jeeadv.ac.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online registration for Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Advanced 2020 will start from September 11. The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will be conducting the JEE Advanced exam this year.

Regarding the JEE Advanced exams, the IIT Delhi has released a revised schedule for the exam, which can be checked by the students at jeeadv.ac.in. The online registration and application process will continue till September 16 and the candidates can pay the fees until September.

According to the revised schedule, the JEE Advanced examination will be conducted on September 27 by the IIT Delhi and the results will be declared on October 5. The top 2.5 lakh students who clear the JEE Main exams are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam.

The examination will be held as per the following schedule:

Date of Examination: Sunday, September 27, 2020

Paper 1 will be held from 09:00 IST to 12:00 IST

Paper 2 will be held from 14:30 IST to 17:30 IST

The JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6, 2020 according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result of JEE Main is expected to be released by September 10.

JEE Advanced examination is condcuted by the IITs for admission to undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture.

JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card

Candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 can download the admit card from the online registration portal - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be available from Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 IST to Sunday, September 27, 2020, 09:00 IST.

Posted By: Talib Khan