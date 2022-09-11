JEE Advance Topper Tanishka Kabra Shares Her Success Mantra, Says 'Short Term Goals Help In Long Run'

The IIT Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Advanced 2022 results. As the institute has released the results, students can check and download the results from the official webpage. In the girl's section, the IIT JEE Exam is topped by Ahmedabad's Tanishka Kabra. Tanishka secured AIR 16 scoring 277 marks out of 360. With this, the candidate also became the IIT Delhi topper.

Tanishka is a student from Aakash Bjyus from Ahmedabad and wants to get enrolled in the UG program in computer science. Talking about the preparation strategy, the topper said it is good to listen to all the people, but prepare according to yourself and use the strategy that works for you.

"When you feel frustrated talking to parents and family members will help, as they will only try to help you out,” the student was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Further, the topper also emphasised the fact that setting small goals, which are easy to achieve. She revealed that she had plenty of small goals including Olympiads, ANTHE, and other tests at Aakash BYJU’S.

"But a lot of students don’t have short-term goals. They focus only on JEE Main and Advanced. I think it is not advisable," Tanishka added.

Talking about Tanishka's family background, the topper's father is a government employee and her mother is a housewife. The JEE Advance topper also said that it is important to take breaks and take out time for leisure moments.

Meanwhile, if you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Advance 2022 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads, 'JEE Advance Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: Once submitted, the JEE Advance Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.