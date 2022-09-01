JEE Advance 2022: Response Sheet Released At jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The JEE Advance Response Sheet 2022 has been released by the Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay on Thursday (September 1). Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the response sheet from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Students should note that now, the education Institute will release the answer key on September 03, 2022. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key will be released, students will get the opportunity to raise an objection.

After raising an objection, the education will consider them, and after analyzing the final answer key will be released. After this, the Institute will release the results.

Students should note that in order to check their response sheet, they will be required to log in using their credentials. If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your response sheet, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2022 - How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads Candidates' responses are now available” -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked such as admit card number, date of birth, and other credentials

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the print out the document for future use.

Students should note that the objection windows will remain open from September 3 to September 4, 2022, till 5 PM. As per the schedule, the final answer key as well as the results are expected to be released around September 11, 2022. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information. This year the IIT Bombay organised the IIT JEE Exam.