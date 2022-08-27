JEE Advance 2022: Exams To Begin From Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam tomorrow (August 28). Lakhs of students will be appearing for the paper, and the educational institute has already released the admit cards for the exam. Students can check and download their hall tickets from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

The education institute released the admit card on August 23, 2022, and students can download their hall tickets till tomorrow (August 28). The link to download the admit card will be deactivated on August 28.

About the JEE exams:

The education institute will conduct the exam in two shifts. While the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Back on August 8, 2022, the registration for the JEE Advanced began and the last date to pay the fee was August 13, 2022.

If you are also appearing for the exam, then here are some guidelines that students should keep in their mind while appearing for exams.

JEE Advance Guidelines

First and foremost students are advised to carry their admit card. Without admit card, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates will not be allowed to take electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, speakers, or Bluetooth devices.

Students will be able to carry a bottle of water and other pen pencils for the exam.

Students have to follow all the Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks, carrying hand sanitizers, and following social distancing.

Further, if you want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Advance: How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'JEE Advance Admit Card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the information asked

Step 4: The JEE Advance admit card will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.