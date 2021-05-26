New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur) postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The JEE Advanced exam was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021. According to the official notice, the revised date sheet will be announced later after reviewing the situation.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021, which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” reads the official notice.

JEE Advanced is a gateway to the degree of Bachelors, Integrated Masters and Dual Degrees courses in 23 IITs across the nation. Top 2.5 lakh students who have cleared JEE Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exams.

JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Pattern

The Joint Entrance Examination comprises of two papers-- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was scheduled to held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 was scheduled to held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2021 Eligibility Criteria

To get admission in IITs across the nation, a student should have pass class 12 or equivalent examination with Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, language subject and any other subject. This year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the authorities have removed the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

JEE Advanced 2021 Revised Date

As per the notice, the authorities will announce the revised schedule for JEE Advance 2021 exam at an appropriate time. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, Saturday in two shifts.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also postponed the JEE Mains 2021 of the April and May session due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The revised date sheet has not yet been announced, however, the authorities have rubbished the reports of cancellation. As per reports, the authorities might release the revised schedule on June 1 after reviewing the situation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv