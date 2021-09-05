Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed in the reopening of schools for classes 10th and 12th with certain conditions. The administration has also allowed the reopening of coaching centres for civil services/JEE/NEET.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday (September 5) allowed the reopening of schools for Class 10 and 12 students. Deputy Commissioners are permitted to allow the reopening of schools for class 10th after conducting the COVID-19 test while schools for class 12th are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity after students and staff are vaccinated. The administration in the Union Territory has also allowed the reopening of coaching centres for civil services/JEE/NEET with certain conditions.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha