New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Due to the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has taken the decision to extend the closure of schools, colleges, universities till May 15. On Sunday, the Office of Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir said that all the schools in the Union Territory will remain shut on-campus/in-person to the students till May 15.

The administration further said in the notice that universities and colleges will remain open for courses and programs that require the physical presence of students in terms of practical, research or thesis work.

Earlier, the administration in its order said that the schools, colleges and universities will remain shut till April 30. However, according to the new order, it will remain shut till May 15, until further orders. The classes in the Union Territory will continue taking place through the virtual mode.

On Sunday, the Bihar government also took the decision to extend the closure of schools and colleges in the state till May 15. Several states have shut the schools and colleges due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the Union Territory, 1,145 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally of positive cases in Jammu & Kashmir to 1,45,166.

The decision of closure of schools, colleges and universities is taken to curb the spread of coronavirus. Recently, a major spike in cases in Jammu & Kashmir has been registered. On the other hand, India reported over 2 lakh fresh cases for the third consecutive day.

The administration also said in the order that there should not be more than 20 people attending a gathering or a function in case of funerals, whereas, only 50 people should be permitted for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 people should be allowed for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma