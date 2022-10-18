Jamia Millia Islamia Offers Short-Term Job-Oriented Courses In Online And Offline Modes | All You Need To Know

JMI-CIE courses offered by the CIE range from Digital Marketing to Bakery Training.

Updated: Tue, 18 Oct 2022 06:05 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has launched several applications for 3 months of online and offline Skill based courses for Professionals, Job seekers, School dropouts, and University students. Candidates can check the official website of Jamia -- jmi.ac.in -- for further information related to these applications.

The courses offered by the CIE range from digital marketing to bakery training. The courses will be available in offline and online modes. Following are the courses offered by CIE: The Basics Of Digital Marketing, Tailoring and Embroidery training, Beautician Training, Computer Hardware Networking and Bakery Training.

Jamia Millia Islamia courses are offered at diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels a total of 256 courses are available. Candidates can enrol in full-time, part-time, and online modes from the official website.

Meanwhile, the CIE, with the "Job Hai" venture of the Naukri group, is also aiming to provide placement support to enrolled students following the successful completion of the courses. If Candidates have any Enquiries about CIE-JMI Courses can contact +91-11-26981717 extn. 2590 and 2591 or write to cie@jmi.ac.in.

CIE was established in 2015 to focus on innovation and skill-oriented education in government-funded universities. It has two units: Livelihood Business Incubation Centre and Design Innovation Centre.

Programs Offered

Duration

Mode

Timings

Fee Structure in INR

BASICS OF DIGITAL MARKETING

50 hrs.

Online

Monday to Thursday (1 hr)

5,000/-

Saturday & Sunday (2hrs)

TAILORING AND EMBROIDERY TRAINING

3 Months

Offline

Monday to Friday (10 am - 2 pm)

3,000/-

Monday to Friday ( 5 pm - 8 pm)

5,000/-

BEAUTICIAN TRAINING

3 Months

Offline

Monday to Friday (10 am - 2 pm)

3,000/-

Monday to Friday ( 5 pm - 8 pm)

5,000/-

COMPUTER HARDWARE AND NETWORKING

3 Months

Offline

Monday to Friday (10 am - 2 pm)

3,000/-

Monday to Friday ( 5 pm - 8 pm)

5,000/-

BAKERY TRAINING

3 Months

Offline

Monday to Friday (10 am - 2 pm)

3,000/-

Monday to Friday ( 5 pm - 8 pm)

5,000/-
 
