Speaking at the event, Nishank said that thousands of teachers played a crucial role in improving the education sector and defied all odds and went beyond the line of duty to help their students during the lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday lauded Jagran New Media for organising the Jagran Josh Education Award 2021 to honour those students and teachers who stood against all odds for the welfare of the education sector during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Union Education Minister said that thousands of teachers played a crucial role in improving the education sector and defied all odds and went beyond the line of duty to help their students during the lockdown.

"I believe both the teachers and students showed exceptional patience during the coronavirus lockdown. During the lockdown, the focus also shifted towards online education and India showed the world how it can help and benefit the education sector," he said.

"People across the education sector also fulfiled Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's motto -- aapdao ko avsar mein badale," he added.

Jagran Josh, Jagran New Media's education website, on Thursday organised Education Awards 2021 to honour students and teachers who went beyond the line of duty and displayed excellence in the education sector during the coronavirus lockdown.

The event was also attended by Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30. Kumar said that he was excited to be part of this event and congratulated the awardees, stressing that "education can change the coming tomorrow for everyone".

"I congratulate Jagran New Media for hosting these awards as this motivates both students and teachers who are working relentlessly," he said.

"People who couldn't win today don't get disheartened as life is a struggle and you will succeed one day," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma