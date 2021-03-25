Jagran Josh Education Awards 2021: The event was also attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a bid to honour those teachers, educators and students who defied all odds to help promote education during the troubled times of coronavirus-induced lockdown, Jagran Josh, Jagran New Media's educational website, organised the Josh Education Awards 2021 on Thursday.

The event was attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. The two congratulated all the awardees and lauded Jagran New Media's efforts, saying that education "can change the coming tomorrow for everyone".

Following is the complete list of awardees of Jagran Josh Education Awards 2021:

Educators:

Anand Kishore bags award of Outstanding Educational Leader

Sarvest Mishra wins the Award in The Category of Outstanding Educational Leader Category

Mayanka Sharma also bagged the Award in The Category of Outstanding Educational Leader Category

Anand Kumar, Super 30 founder, got the Editor's Choice Award For Distinguished Service in the field of education

Sumedha Sodhi wins the award in the category of Best Initiative (Edutainment – Making Learning Fun)

Deepika Kaushik bagged the award in the category of Best Initiative (For Children with Special Needs)

Raminder Kaur Mac wins the award in the category of Best Initiative (For Mental Health Awareness)

Arpit Panjwani bags award in the category of Best Initiative (For Grassroots Service)

Ravindra Thakur wins the award in the category of Best Initiative (Using Social Media)

Suman Tripathi bags the award in the category of Most Innovative Teaching Method

Dinesh Kunwar Patel wins the award for the category of Most Innovative use of Science and Technology

Students:

Kritika Singh wins the award in the category of Best Use of Science and Technology

Namya Joshi bags award for the Most Creative Online Initiative

Arnav Arora wins award for Best Use of Science and Technology

Tanmay Gupta bags award for the Most Creative Use of Social Media

Arduino Power Meter wins the award in The category of Most Innovative Educational Project

The Paperless Press wins the Most Promising Literary Talent award

Aarushi Arora wins the Most Socially-Relevant Initiative award

Shuban Singh wins award in the category of Most Socially-Relevant Initiative

Ananya Kamboj wins the award in The category of Special Award (Popular Choice)

The Tale of HumanKind wins the award in The category of Special Award (Popular Choice)

