Jagran Josh Education Awards 2021: The event aimed to recognise and honour those meritorious students who rose against the odds to showcase exceptional academic or extracurricular work during the coronavirus lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jagran Josh, the education website of Jagran New Media, on Thursday organised the Education Awards 2021 to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of teachers and educational leaders for their exceptional role in the field of education during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. The event was attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The event aimed to recognise and honour those meritorious students who rose against the odds to showcase exceptional academic or extracurricular work during the schools' closure. Therefore it aimed at felicitating both the stakeholders - Students and Educators – in the education ecosystem who set a personal example of dedication and innovation in the face of adverse circumstances.



Here are the LIVE Updates from Jagran Josh Education Awards 2021:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma