Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' with the aim to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools across the state. The campaign is being launched after two years of COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely affected the studies of students.

"We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools," Adityanath said while addressing the gathering.

Here's all you need to know

What is 'School Chalo Abhiyan'?

'School Chalo Abhiyan' is a campaign launched by the government of Uttar Pradesh to increase the enrollment of students in primary and upper primary schools across the state and work towards their holistic development. It also aims to improve the basic education for children and increase the literacy rate in different regions of the state, especially those where primary education is still lagging behind.

Why is it needed and how will it help?

In 2017, 1.34 crore students were enrolled in basic education schools and the situation was "awavastha aur arajakta" (mismanagement and anarchy), Chief Minister Yogi said.

The absence of basic facilities such as mid-day meal, toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes "increased the dropout rate more than the admissions", the Chief Minister added.

He said all activities under the initiatives of his government had stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown in 2020 that hit schools the most.

"Now all activities have resumed. The Covid management of the country was hailed worldwide. We have administered over 30 crore vaccines. We are providing free tablets and smartphones to students," Adityanath said, adding that education was the only way for change in the society and to make the country strong.

How will this work?

CM Yogi said the campaign will continue for the next one month with an aim to bring back every student to their school again. Adityanath had earlier instructed officials that districts with low literacy rate should be prioritised and primary schools in the state should be equipped with better facilities, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' is being started from the Shravasti district, which has the lowest literacy rate in the state, followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun, and Rampur, according to the release. Adityanath also directed that all government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture, and smart classes to students.

Departmental officials must carry out a campaign to collaborate with alumni (of government schools) and private firms for the transformation of state-run schools under the 'Operation Kayalalp', he said. Directions have also been issued to the basic education department to gear up for the 'Abhiyan' and ensure the deployment of teachers in all state-run schools, Adityanath said.

