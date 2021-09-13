The Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed Anti-NEET 2021 Bill for its students to cancel the medical entrance exam in the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled the Bill in the Assembly on September 13.

Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: Seeking exemption from NEET 2021, the Tamil Nadu government passed an Anti-NEET 2021 Bill for its students to cancel the medical entrance exam in the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled the Bill in the Assembly on Monday, September 13. Now admissions to MBBS/BDS will be based on class 12th marks.

The Bill has been passed for students in the state to exempt them from the centralised exam. The state government was looking for an alternative method to create an entry gateway for medical aspirants.

The Bill proposes that students can also be admitted to medical colleges based on their class 12 score. This will help in ensuring social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against admission to medical education programmes, the state government said.

The Tamil Nadu government has also proposed to offer a reservation of 7.5 per cent seats in medical colleges for students from government schools.

Why Tamil Nadhu wants to scrap NEET?

The Tamil Nadu had earlier set up a committee to study the social and economic impacts of NEET. The committee submitted a report to the state government which stated that students who get admission in medical colleges based on NEET perform poorer than those who get admissions based on class 12 scores. The report also suggested that students from affluent families tend to score better in the exam as they have access to educational assistance.

The state government's decision to scrap NEET 2021 became more determined after the demise of the NEET aspirant- a 19-year-old who allegedly died of suicide fearing failure in medical entrance exams on Sunday.

How will it impact medical admissions?

The introduction of the Bill by the DMK government has set the stage for State-Centre collaborative exchange over how to exempt the state from the controversial medical test. While the Tamil Nadu state government proposed to exempt the NEET exams, the Central government is looking at options of holding NEET twice a year. If the medical entrance exams are held via an alternative mode, or any other method- admissions for NEET 2021 will become decentralised and arguably more approachable for certain sections of the society. Admissions to medical colleges are administered centrally under the All India Quota which marks 15 per cent of total seats while the rest are filled by states based on NEET scores.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha