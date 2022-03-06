New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Centre runs 'Operate Ganga' to evacuate citizens and students from Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) with incomplete MBBS internship to complete their apprenticeship in India. In a fresh notice on Saturday, the NMC, however, said only students who were unable to complete their internship due to the Russia-Ukraine war or coronavirus-induced restrictions can only avail of this benefit.

"Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of the internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by State Medical Councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India," the NMC order read.

How will this help students?

Currently, India does not allow FMGs to transfer to an Indian medical college for internships. The regulations stated by India say that students must complete their MBBS course, training, and internship in the same foreign medical institution.

However, the NMC's decision will provide a breather to lakhs of students from Ukraine who are unsure about their future due to the Russian invasion. Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said the decision was already under process, coincidently it has come at the time of the Ukraine crisis.

Can a foreign medical student apply in India?

No, the guidelines clearly state that candidates applying for this benefit should have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) examination. Following are the detailed guidelines issued by the NMC:

- The medical qualification/ degree of FMGs must be registerable to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to citizen of that country.

- Documentary evidence certifying successful completion of physical training or internship during the medical qualification equivalent to MBBS by FMGs, if conducted in foreign institute.

- Copy of passport with VISA and immigration details of FMGs.

- Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) conducted by National Board of examination (NBE) should be cleared by the candidates seeking registration in India.

- If the candidate is found fulfilling all the above mentioned criteria, provisional registration may be granted by State Medical Councils for 12 month internship or balance period, as the case may be.

- Internship shall be permissible in medical college hospital or hospital attached to medical colleges, permitted by the Commission.

- The maximum quota for allocation of internship to FMGs must be restricted to additional 7.5 per cent of total permitted seats in a medical college.

- State Medical Councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no amount/ fcc is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship. The stipend and other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent to Indian Medical Graduates being trained at Government Medical Colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution/University or State.

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from #Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war...to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE pic.twitter.com/tqxeCNPdYy — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

Will students need to pay additional fees?

No, the students won't need to pay additional fees, said the NMC, adding that the FMGs would be provided a stipend and other facilities, as given to Indian medical graduates at government colleges.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma