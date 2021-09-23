New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the world is moving forward with the aim to become a better place, it is very important to care about the specially-abled members of the society. It's no news that there are very limited opportunities for those who are physically challenged and can't read and write like us. Therefore, to make their communication easier, sign languages exist.

What are sign languages?

Sign languages are basically visual languages that include signs and movements through hands than voice as a mode of communicating. There are more than 135 various types of sign languages present in the world including American Sign Language (ASL), British Sign Language (BSL) and more.

So, on the International Day of Sign Languages here we are with a little more information about how adding sign languages in Indian education's curriculum can prove to be beneficial for students

International Day of Sign Languages

This day is observed on September 23 every year to raise awareness about sign language and its importance for the differently-abled population of the world. It coincides with the International Week of the Deaf.

Sign Languages for Indian schools' curriculum

Not long ago PM Modi had announced that Indian Sign Language will now be introduced in the education curriculum in the country. He addressed the nation on July 29 when the new National Education Policy was formed. The sign language will be taught as an optional subject to students in schools which they can opt to study for.

The PMO office had tweeted saying, “For the first time, Indian Sign Language has been given the status of a language subject. Now students will be able to read it as a language also. This will give a big boost to Indian Sign Language, will help our Divyang companions a lot: PM @narendramodi #TransformingEducation”. As per the data, there are around 3 lakh specially-abled people who need sign language to learn. Therefore, this step was taken by the government.

Indian Sign Language as a subject

1200 educational programs will be available in the sign language for class 1 to class 12. Videos will be made available on the government's website named diksha.gov.in for students to access the study material.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal