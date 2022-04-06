New Delhi/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Thousands of Indian students, especially those in medical courses, were forced to leave their studies midway after Russia began a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. The students, who were pursuing higher studies in Ukraine, are now worried about their future and are pondering how to repay the education loans they had taken.

In a bid to help such students, the Centre has begun talks with Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Poland - all neighboring countries of Ukraine - to allow evacuated aspirants to continue their education.

Replying to a discussion in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said Hungary has also offered to allow evacuated Indian students to complete their medical courses at its universities. He further said the Ukrainian government has also decided to provide relaxation for students with respect to promotion from the third to the fourth year.

"In addition to Hungary, there were offers from other countries. We have been in touch with Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland about continuing education for the students evacuated from Ukraine. Because these countries have similar education systems," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The mandatory CROC exam has been postponed to the next academic year. As for the students in the sixth year, the degrees would be accorded without taking the mandatory CROC-2 examination. The criterion would solely be academic performance," he noted.

Jaishankar also informed the Lok Sabha members that the Union Finance Ministry has directed banks to assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the educational loans offered by them to students in the war-torn country.

Several students, the EAM said, didn't leave Ukraine as "they thought it will disturb their education". He also noted that several universities in Ukraine have also refused to offer online courses.

"There was one in Odessa which said we can online classes till February 25 only. A university in Kharkiv - the embassy kept calling them and even sent someone to meet - they were not willing to meet," PTI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

'India has chosen side of peace'

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also hailed India's stance over the Russia-Ukraine war, saying New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and for an immediate end to violence. He also said India was the first country to evacuate its citizens and "served as an inspiration" to others.

"We are, first and foremost, strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes," Jaishankar said.

"If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN," Jaishankar added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma