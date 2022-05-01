New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Former students of the University of Delhi who couldn't complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degree will now get a second chance to complete their courses as a 'centenary chance', the university said in a statement. The portal for registration began on Sunday (May 1).

Earlier in March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had announced that such a chance would be granted to former students as part of DU's centenary year celebration from May 1. A proposal for the same was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.

Who is eligible for the second chance exam?

Undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as those pursuing professional degrees, who have finished their course work and the legislative requirements for course completion, will be considered for the centennial opportunity. However, M.Phil. and PhD candidates who were unable to complete their degrees would not be accepted for this opportunity.

How many papers can a candidate appear for?

Candidates who are eligible may sit for a maximum of four exams in the yearly method of examination and up to eight papers under the semester system.

When will the exam be conducted?

The exam will be held in physical form between October of this year and March of next year. According to the university, it will be held for theoretical and practical examinations only, not for internal assessment.

“The scheme of the examination shall be as prevalent/applicable at the time of admission in the course. The centenary chance shall be conducted only for theory and practical examination, not for internal assessment," VC Gupta had said.

Exam fee

Candidates will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 2000 per paper.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI, while quoting the guidelines, said,"Failing to provide the details/documents, as required, may lead to non-consideration of his/her candidature in the Centenary Chance examination. Further, it will entail no right for the students to claim any relief in any forum on this count".

Posted By: Sugandha Jha