JAC Results 2022: Jharkhand Board Declares Class 8th Results; Check How To Download

The Jharkhand Academic Council announced the JAC class 8th results today (August 27) on the official website. This year the pass percentage was recorded at 90.33 per cent for class 8th exams. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- -jac8-2022.jac-exam-portal.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jacresults.com.

While talking about numbers, then a total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam. Further, students should note that in order to check the results, students should have their credentials including the JAC roll number. Meanwhile, the education board released the JAC class 9th results yesterday (August 26,) and class 11th results are still awaited.

If you also appeared for JAC class 8th exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JAC Class 8 result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JAC Class 8th results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the details as asked

Step 4: The JAC class 8th results will appear in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Official Websites to Check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

Further, students should also note that in any case if they are facing issues while checking their results, then they can call their respective schools to know their scorecards. The Jharkhand board is yet to announce the class 11th results, and lakhs of students are still waiting for the board to release the results.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the results.