JAC Results 2022: Carpenter's Son Abhijit Sharma Emerges As Jharkhand Class 10 Topper

Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC on Tuesday, released the JAC 10th results 2022. Along with the results, Jharkhand Board also declared the toppers list for JAC Class 10th. This year, Abhijit Sharma with 490 marks has bagged the JAC Class 10th state topper position.

Abhijit Sharma who hails from Jamshedpur is the son of a carpenter and has brought much pride to his father and his alma mater Ramakrishna Mission English School, Bistupur by securing the top position in JAC Matric exams 2022.

After doing wonders in his studies, Abhijit Sharma while talking news Agency ANI said, "I am glad that I scored well in the exams. Now, I aim to become an IAS officer. My father is a carpenter and my mother is a housewife."

Jharkhand | A son of a carpenter from Jamshedpur bags the position of state topper in Class 10 examinations



On son's achievement, Abhijit's father Akhilesh Sharma, who works as a carpenter said, " The results were declared & we came to know that our son has become a topper across the state of Jharkhand." Meanwhile, alongside Abhijit, 5 more students secured first position in the Jharkhand 10th board exam 2022 this year.

Apart from Abhijit, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, and Nishu Kumari have secured the first rank. This year, 2 students share the second rank, 6 students share the third rank, and 3 share the fourth rank In Jharkhand Academic Council Matric Results. According to Jharkhand Board, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 95.60%.

A total of 3,73,893 students passed in Class 10 exam out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in third division in Jharkhand Matric results 2022.