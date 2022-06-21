The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has announced the Jharkhand class 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th science result on Tuesday. This year, over 2 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 JAC exam, whereas, over 3 lakh students appeared in the Class 10th exam. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Jharkhand Board to check their results.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Date and Time

Jharkhand Board Class 10th result has been declared on June 21, 2022. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand board Class 12th Science stream result has also been announced on June 21. The result was supposed to be announced at 2:30 PM, but got a little delayed.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022: List of Websites

The students who appeared in the Jharkhand Board class 10th and Class 12th Science stream can check their results on the official websites of the education board, which are jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check and download the result

Follow these step-by-step guidelines to check and download the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results on the homepage.

Step 3: login with roll number and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future purposes.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Details in the mark sheet

Details that will be mentioned in the mark sheet include name, roll number, name of examination, subjects, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, Minimum marks required and Qualifying status and percentage.

The Jharkhand Board class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022, and the class 12 exams were from March 24 to April 25, 2022. However, there are no announcements about Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream results.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav