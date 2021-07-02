JAC Board Exams 2021: The Jharkhand board will prepare the result of Class 10 on the basis of class 9th's performance, while Class 12 will be based on class 11's performance.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has approved the class 10 and 12 evaluation criteria, and the state board will announce the results in mid-July. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Jharkhand, released a letter that the government has given the nod to the criteria and have started preparing the results.

In the letter, he further informed the students that the decision regarding the pending practical exam has not been taken. The estate board has chalked out the evaluation criteria to prepare for their results keeping in mind the same.

JAC Class 10 and 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021

According to the reports, the Jharkhand board will prepare the result of Class 10 on the basis of class 9th's performance, while Class 12 will be based on class 11's performance. The marks will be divided into 80 per cent theory and 20 per cent practical, while the subject that doesn't have practical tests will be marked using the internal assessment of students. To look after the Class 10 and 12 results preparation, the state government will set up a committee to keep track of all the teachers involved.

JAC Class 10 and 12 Results 2021

As per a report, Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2021 will be released by July 20, 2021.

On June 7, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren cancelled both class 10 and 12 exams keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. A few weeks ago, Supreme Court asked all the boards to declare the class 12 results by or before July 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, other states such as Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, among others, had cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams after CBSE's announcement. CBSE and CISCE are also planning to release the class 10 result by July 20, while the class 12 result will be declared by July 31.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv