JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Jharkhand Board Releases Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Check Full Schedule

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Exam Date 2023 on Saturday, January 7. JAC issued an official notification which stated that Jharkhand Board 10th, and 12th Exams 2023 will be held in the month of March.

According to the JAC 10, 12 Time Table 2023, the 10th class examination will be conducted from 14 March to 3 April 2023 while as the 12th class exam will be held from 14 March till 5 April 2023.

According to the notice, the admit card for JAC 10th exams will be made available on January 28, 2023. The JAC 12th admit card will be made available on January 30, 2023. Practical Exams will be held for JAC Class 10th from February 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023. For Class 12th students, the JAC Practical exams will be held on the same dates.

Students who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 can download and check the JAC Time Table 2023 on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. or can scroll below.

JAC Exam Date 2023 - Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exams Datesheet

Dates Subject

March 14, 2023. ITI and other vocational subjects

March 15, 2023. Commerce, Home Science

March 16, 2023. Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargaia

March 17, 2023. Arabic, Persians, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon

March 18, 2023. Urdu, Bengali, Oriya

March 20, 2023. Social Science

March 21, 2023. Music

March 22, 2023. Hindi Courses A and B

March 23, 2023. NA

March 24, 2023. Mathematics

March 25, 2023. NA

March 27, 2023. Science

March 28, 2023. NA

March 29, 2023. English

April 3, 2023. Sanskrit

JAC Exam Date 2023 - Jharkhand Board Class 12 Datesheet

Dates Subject

March 14, 2023. Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce streams

March 15, 2023. Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Arts)

March 16, 2023. Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Science and Commerce)

March 17, 2023. Elective Language (Arts), Additional Language (Science and Commerce)

March 18, 2023. Music, Computer Science

March 20, 2023. Economics, Anthropology

March 21, 2023. History

March 22, 2023. Physics, Accountancy

March 23, 2023. Economics

March 24, 2023. Geology, Business Studies, Psychology

March 25, 2023. Biology, Business Mathematics, Sociology

March 27, 2023. Mathematics/Statistics

March 28, 2023. Geography

March 29, 2023. Chemistry, Entrepreneurship, Home Science

April 3, 2023. Political Science

April 5, 2023. Philosophy

JAC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Timings:

The exam timings will differ for students from Secondary and Intermediate classes. For Class 10th students, the exams will be conducted from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. For Class 12th students, the exams will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.