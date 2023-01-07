JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Jharkhand Board Releases Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Check Full Schedule

Sat, 07 Jan 2023 01:16 PM IST
Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Exam Date 2023 on Saturday, January 7. JAC issued an official notification which stated that Jharkhand Board 10th, and 12th Exams 2023 will be held in the month of March.
According to the JAC 10, 12 Time Table 2023, the 10th class examination will be conducted from 14 March to 3 April 2023 while as the 12th class exam will be held from 14 March till 5 April 2023.
According to the notice, the admit card for JAC 10th exams will be made available on January 28, 2023. The JAC 12th admit card will be made available on January 30, 2023. Practical Exams will be held for JAC Class 10th from February 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023. For Class 12th students, the JAC Practical exams will be held on the same dates.
Students who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 can download and check the JAC Time Table 2023 on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. or can scroll below.
JAC Exam Date 2023 - Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exams Datesheet
Dates Subject
March 14, 2023. ITI and other vocational subjects
March 15, 2023. Commerce, Home Science
March 16, 2023. Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargaia
March 17, 2023. Arabic, Persians, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon
March 18, 2023. Urdu, Bengali, Oriya
March 20, 2023. Social Science
March 21, 2023. Music
March 22, 2023. Hindi Courses A and B
March 23, 2023. NA
March 24, 2023. Mathematics
March 25, 2023. NA
March 27, 2023. Science
March 28, 2023. NA
March 29, 2023. English
April 3, 2023. Sanskrit
JAC Exam Date 2023 - Jharkhand Board Class 12 Datesheet
Dates Subject
March 14, 2023. Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce streams
March 15, 2023. Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Arts)
March 16, 2023. Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Science and Commerce)
March 17, 2023. Elective Language (Arts), Additional Language (Science and Commerce)
March 18, 2023. Music, Computer Science
March 20, 2023. Economics, Anthropology
March 21, 2023. History
March 22, 2023. Physics, Accountancy
March 23, 2023. Economics
March 24, 2023. Geology, Business Studies, Psychology
March 25, 2023. Biology, Business Mathematics, Sociology
March 27, 2023. Mathematics/Statistics
March 28, 2023. Geography
March 29, 2023. Chemistry, Entrepreneurship, Home Science
April 3, 2023. Political Science
April 5, 2023. Philosophy
JAC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Timings:
The exam timings will differ for students from Secondary and Intermediate classes. For Class 10th students, the exams will be conducted from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. For Class 12th students, the exams will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.