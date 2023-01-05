JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released At jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Details

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 exams soon. According to local media reports, the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 is expected to begin by March 2023. Once released, candidates can check the exam date sheet at-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the official updates, this year board exams will be conducted for the full syllabus which means the deduction in the syllabus which was applicable during COVID won't be applied. Local reports suggest that the 10 and 12 exams will be conducted from March 14, 2023. However, the board exam date is not been officially announced yet.

JAC 12th exam date sheet 2023 will release for all three streams including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Candidates are required to keep checking the official website for the date sheet.

According to the local media reports, the practical exam for classes 10 and 12 Jharkhand board will be held from February 20. The board exam will be based on both OMR and written format. The question paper would have three types of formats including MCQ, short answer questions, and long answer questions.

JAC Date Sheet 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website– jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recent announcement’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link for Jharkhand Board JAC class 10 or 12 board exam date sheet 2023

Step 4: A pdf will get open on a new page

Step 5: Candidates can check and download the result